Community Urged to Assist in Identifying Suspects in Forney 7/11 Robbery

Community Urged to Assist in Identifying Suspects in Forney 7/11 Robbery

Kaufman County Constable's Office Seeks Public Assistance

The Kaufman County Constable's Office, Precinct 2, is reaching out to the community for help in identifying individuals involved in a robbery that took place late on December 30, 2025. The incident occurred around 11:55 PM at the 7/11 convenience store located at 15401 FM 460 in Forney, Texas.

Details of the Incident

According to authorities, the suspects fled the scene in what appeared to be a black Nissan Altima, accompanied by a third individual. The Constable's Office is urging anyone who may have information about the robbery or the suspects to come forward.

Investigators say the robbery caused minor property damage but no serious injuries were reported. Surveillance footage is currently under review, and officials believe additional witnesses may have been in the area at the time. Authorities stress that even small details could be crucial to investigators.

How to Help

If you have any leads or details that could assist in the investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant M. Villareal at (469) 376-1600. Your cooperation could prove vital in bringing those responsible to justice and enhancing the safety of our community.