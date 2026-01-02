Community Urged to Assist in Identifying Suspects in Forney 7/11 Robbery

Published: January 2, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Community Urged to Assist in Identifying Suspects in Forney 7/11 Robbery

Community Urged to Assist in Identifying Suspects in Forney 7/11 Robbery

Kaufman County Constable's Office Seeks Public Assistance

The Kaufman County Constable's Office, Precinct 2, is reaching out to the community for help in identifying individuals involved in a robbery that took place late on December 30, 2025. The incident occurred around 11:55 PM at the 7/11 convenience store located at 15401 FM 460 in Forney, Texas.

Details of the Incident

According to authorities, the suspects fled the scene in what appeared to be a black Nissan Altima, accompanied by a third individual. The Constable's Office is urging anyone who may have information about the robbery or the suspects to come forward.

Investigators say the robbery caused minor property damage but no serious injuries were reported. Surveillance footage is currently under review, and officials believe additional witnesses may have been in the area at the time. Authorities stress that even small details could be crucial to investigators.

How to Help

If you have any leads or details that could assist in the investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant M. Villareal at (469) 376-1600. Your cooperation could prove vital in bringing those responsible to justice and enhancing the safety of our community.

Related Articles

Kaufman Sheriffs makes arrest for Sexual Assault
Kaufman Sheriffs makes arrest for Sexual Assault

Kaufman Sheriffs makes arrest for Sexual Assault

A 21-year-old man is currently being held in the Kaufman County Jail following his arrest on charges of sexual assault of a child, according to jail records. The suspect was booked into the facility on December 30, 2025, by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.The jail records indicate that the EZEQU...

January 2, 2026 Read More
New Texas Criminal Laws for 2026
New Texas Criminal Laws for 2026

New Texas Criminal Laws for 2026

January 2, 2026 Read More
Understanding Migration Trends in Forney: A Snapshot of Inflow and Outflow
Understanding Migration Trends in Forney: A Snapshot of Inflow and Outflow

Understanding Migration Trends in Forney: A Snapshot of Inflow and Outflow

January 2, 2026 Read More
New Year's Fireworks Safety: A Guide for Texas Residents
New Year's Fireworks Safety: A Guide for Texas Residents

New Year's Fireworks Safety: A Guide for Texas Residents

December 31, 2025 Read More
Lieutenant Brian Scott Retires After Over Three Decades of Service to Terrell
Lieutenant Brian Scott Retires After Over Three Decades of Service to Terrell

Lieutenant Brian Scott Retires After Over Three Decades of Service to Terrell

December 31, 2025 Read More
Kaufman County Emergency Services District #6 Celebrates Progress and Plans for the Future
Kaufman County Emergency Services District #6 Celebrates Progress and Plans for the Future

Kaufman County Emergency Services District #6 Celebrates Progress and Plans for the Future

December 30, 2025 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×