TERRELL, TEXAS — The American National Bank of Texas has temporarily closed it’s Terrell Operations Center today in an “abundance of caution” after a center employee showed symptoms of COVID-19 and is currently awaiting test results.
According to bank officials, the building was closed to be professionally cleaned and sanitized.
“We closed the operation center in an abundance of caution.” Sharon Lee, Sr. Executive Vice President for American National tells inForney.com. “We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.”
According to the bank, the operations center had only been occupied by a handful of employees for the past several weeks, mainly those who could not work remotely. These employees have no direct interaction with banking customers and are not affecting the bank’s ability to continue to operate or maintain business. In fact, they say they are actively working to process the influx of payroll protection loans they have received in addition to business as usual.
“The health and wellness of our employees and customers is of the upmost importance to us,” Lee said.
American National Bank of Texas, founded in 1875 in Terrell, is one of the oldest and largest independently owned banks in the state. With assets exceeding $2 billion, the bank has 30 locations throughout North Texas serving Kaufman, Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Johnson, Rockwall, Tarrant and Van Zandt counties