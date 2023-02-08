FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials.
While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for sure, where it will be located — The Shops at Forney Gateway located north of U.S. highway 80 at Gateway Boulevard.
The project has been in the works for more than a decade, having started development approximately 14 years ago, long before a $26 million bridge connected some 2,000 acres north and south of U.S. Highway 80 on Forney's eastside.
While the south side has exploded in recent years with warehousing and distribution development, retail and commercial development on the north side has been non-existent — leaving many to wonder the future plans for the project.
A new development sign at the site several months once again sparked that curiosity.
Edge Realty Partners Co-Founder and Managing Principal Brian Murphy tells inForney.com, since that market slow-down in 2009, Forney has only become more dense and more favorable for development.
Edge is currently developing and marketing pad sites south of the Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 and Ridgecrest Road. This development, expected to deliver by October 2023, proposes four FM 548-facing pad sites — including a proposed Dutch Bros. Coffee, space for an approximate-50,000-square-foot restaurant, automotive uses, and a quick-service fast-casual restaurant — in addition to three industrial buildings.
One of the key aspects of this development is the extension of Ridgecrest Road. The extension will run adjacent the northern edge of the development, across Reeder Road, across Gateway Boulevard, and ultimately connect to Concord Drive near Blackburn Elementary.
As for the Shops at Forney Gateway, Murphy says they have dedicated approximately 350,000-square-feet for retail, commercial, restaurant, and possibly entertainment uses — likening the development to one recently sold by the firm in Fort Worth, the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch.
Forney Economic Development Corporation Director Lynn Spencer tells inForney.com they are in discussions with several different businesses for the development, including the approximate-140,000-square-foot "big-box superstore," which has been dubbed Project Clifford by the corporation during confidential real estate, development, and possible incentive discussions by their board of directors.
Long rumored to anchor the development has been a Target — a rumor Spencer says she cannot confirm.
Spencer is expected to give an update and overview on the Shops at Forney Gateway on Thursday night during a regularly-scheduled meeting of the Forney Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors though, she says, she will still not be able to release a name at that time either.
Late last year, Target announced 30 new Target locations, a new store design, and larger footprint at approximately 150,000 square feet. Of the 30 new store locations announced, three are in Texas — Prosper at approximately 140,000 square feet, Portland at approximately 128,500 square feet, and New Caney at approximately 135,000 square feet. A typical Target location currently averages about 130,000 square feet, according to the retailer.
"After years of gleaning insights from our team members and guests, we're debuting a new larger-format store," read a statement from Target. "We'll continue opening stores of all sizes, with a focus on this larger footprint in the years ahead."
An announcement on the development is expected in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the project. Will Forney hit their Target?