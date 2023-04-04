FORNEY, Texas — Buffalo Wild Wings has signed a lease at the Shops at Victory Forney, according to an announcement from the Forney Economic Development Corporation.
"Congratulations to our partners at Victory Group for securing another top-notch tenant in their development!" stated the corporation.
The anticipated opening for Buffalo Wild Wings is December 2023/ January 2024 and the restaurant will be located to the recently announced Outback Steakhouse along U.S. Highway 80.
Torchy's Tacos, Kohls, Mo Bettah, and Swig are also planned for the development.
Most recently, the Forney EDC also announced CAVA and Brass Tap Craft Beer. CAVA, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, is expected to open late Summer 2023 in the Shops at Victory Forney. Brass Tap Craft Beer, an upscale beer bar with 60 craft beers on tap, over 200 imports, and food options, is expected to open Q1 of 2024 in a planned development off U.S. Highway 80 and Regal Drive — south of the Shops at Victory Forney across the highway.