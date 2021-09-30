KAUFMAN, Texas — The City of Kaufman has named Stewart McGregor as the new director of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation.
McGregor, who previously worked six years in economic development for the cites of Forney and Grand Prairie, brings a variety of experience including public policy, commercial and industrial development, downtown revitalization, business retention and government relations.
“The City, as well as the Board of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation believe Stewart is going to be a great addition to our team," stated City Manager Mike Slye. "His previous experience in Kaufman County and the relationships he has forged will be a huge benefit for us. He brings a proven track record and an energy that will allow Kaufman to take advantage of new economic development opportunities.”
McGregor began his public service career as a legislative staffer to a member of the Texas House of Representatives during the 84th Legislative Session. He is a Certified Economic Developer through the International Economic Development Council and received the DCI Top 40 Under 40 economic developer designation in 2021. He is a graduate of Abilene Christian University where he studied both Political Science and Christian Ministry and was a Chief Justice Jack Pope Fellow. Stewart is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute and Leadership Kaufman County. He is passionate about promoting Texas as the best location for business and making a positive difference in the lives of people.