FORNEY, Texas — H-E-B representatives on Friday confirmed a land purchase in Forney but say, there is no established timeline for development.
In November 2020, inForney.com first reported on H-E-B's interest at three potential locations as they considered an expansion in Kaufman County — the Forney location one of those proposed.
Yesterday, the Forney News Examiner uncovered the land purchase through Kaufman County CAD records, which prompted a "firestorm of activity" on social media and a statement from the iconic grocer.
"H-E-B recently purchased a parcel of land in Forney near the intersection of FM 1641 and Highway 80," H-E-B spokesperson Mabrie Jackson tells inForney.com. "At this time, we have not established a timeline for development of the property."
Kaufman County CAD records indicate H-E-B purchased an 18.443-acre tract of land on Farm-to-Market (FM) 1641, behind the RaceTrac development and south of the railroad tracks — a tract of land previously being considered by the grocer in its talks with local officials on potential sites in Kaufman County.
While H-E-B currently operates locations in Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Cleburne, Granbury, and Waxahachie, the grocer announced groundbreakings in June for new DFW locations in Plano and Frisco. Both those locations are expected to open Fall of 2022. A McKinney location announced in June is expected to break ground later this year for an anticipated spring 2023 opening.
These H-E-B locations build on the company's longstanding presence in the DFW market as the grocer has operated its Central Market stores in the DFW area since 2001. H-E-B, 116 years in operation and Texas' largest privately held employer, operates more than 420 stores in Texas and Mexico.
H-E-B gives back to the communities its serves through their Spirit of Giving philosophy with donations to support more than 100 non-profit organizations and public schools in the DFW metroplex. Earlier this year, with the groundbreakings in Frisco and Plano, H-E-B invested $100,000 in community organizations serving those communities.
“Over the years, Charles Butt has donated millions of dollars to support Texas K-12 public education. Kaufman County and specifically Forney would be fortunate for the opportunity to have a company that invests in the future of Texas children which is our public schools,” District 4 State Representative Keith Bell told inForney.com last year on news of the grocer's considered move to Kaufman County.
“At H-E-B, it is our mission to give back to the communities we serve, and we partner with organizations to help expand our reach and impact on families and communities across Texas,” Jackson said at the time of those groundbreakings. “For H-E-B, each new store announcement is an opportunity for us to help our communities and thank our customers for their enduring support.”
And, while the equally-iconic Buc-ee's may claim America's Cleanest Restrooms, H-E-B boasts a number of accolades themselves, among them; H-E-B's Pharmacy ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, the grocer is the largest wine retailer in Texas, and its True Texas BBQ restaurant and drive-thru was named Best Barbecue Chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a Top Barbecue Chain in the Nation by Thrillist.