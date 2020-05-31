MESQUITE, Texas — Cowboys are saddling up for another rodeo season despite COVID- 19. The Mesquite Championship Rodeo is hosting what it calls “the first ticketed professional live sporting event” in the country since the coronavirus shutdown, they announced this past week.
“With aid from all our partners and produced in cooperation with Visit Mesquite Texas, we’re able to put on Texas’ Original Sport for the 63rd consecutive year in the Rodeo Capital of Texas,” said Travis Wheat, MCR Rodeo Director.
The rodeo, which started in 1957, will follow Dallas County guideline by opening at 25% capacity and taking extra precautions to sanitize high touch surfaces by its fans. Wheat said they will also encourage social distancing.
It’s the 63rd consecutive year for the 13-week series, which happens on Saturday nights begins June 6. Contestants from all over the country will compete.
The rodeo is the first sporting event open to fans since the shutdown in North Texas.
“We’ve been communicating with other rodeo committees in Texas. It’s been such a dynamic situation this year. Daily changes, federally, state, and locally – altered our courses of action and ultimately weighted even the most basic of decisions. But fortunately for us, Texas is a state of freedom and liberty and our Government recognized the need to reopen the economy. When the announcement came May 18, we knew we were gonna be noddin’ out, and the goal became clear,” said Wheat.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to mesquiterodeo.com