FORNEY, Texas — An East Texas grill and smokehouse staple has plans for a Forney location, Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis announced today.
In a council wrap-up, Lewis announced a "destination steakhouse," Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse, has plans to open a restaurant location in conjunction with a recently approved Marriott hotel on U.S. Highway 80.
"The City of Forney is welcoming a new hotel in conjunction with the Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse Restaurant!" stated Lewis. "The TownePlace Suites by Marriott will be developing the space previously used by U-Haul."
On Tuesday night, the Forney City Council paved way for the development by holding a public hearing, and ultimately unanimously approving, a rezoning request for 4.842 acres located at 503 East U.S. Highway 80 — formerly a U-Haul rental and truck accessories business.
"This project on the south side of Highway 80 will have a destination steak house plus a four-story hotel and much needed conference space," stated Lewis.
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse currently operates two locations in Lindale and Tyler, Texas. The locations boast nearly 26,000 social media followers and over 900 reviews with an average rating of over 4.5 out of 5 stars.
"Our live music restaurant is all about fabulous food, great music and fun times," reads the company's website. "You can enjoy Texas music, played by Texans, while chowing down on flavorful barbeque, chicken fried rib eye, or our hand cut steaks. Join us for our singer/songwriter competitions and support the next potential American Idol while you kick back and enjoy a true Texan experience."
The property had previously held two zoning designations of commercial and general retail. With approval, the entire property is now zoned commercial.
Plans call for a four-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel with retail pads at the front of the property along the service road. A conditional use permit approved Tuesday night allowed for a building height to exceed 36 feet for a total hotel build-height of 57 feet and 7 inches.
No public hearing comments were received following legal notification and both requests were previously approved by the Forney Planning and Zoning Commission.