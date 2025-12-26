Tragic Christmas Eve Incident in Terrell Claims Four Lives

On December 24, 2025, at approximately 5:29 p.m., the Terrell Police Department responded to a welfare concern in the 200 block of Rash Lane. Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were pronounced deceased at the scene. The identities of the deceased are currently being withheld as authorities work on proper identification and notification of next of kin.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary information suggests that this incident is isolated and poses no threat to the public. The investigation remains active, with detectives gathering evidence, reviewing facts, and conducting interviews. Further details will be provided as they become available. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Terrell Police Department at 469-474-2700.

Community Shock and Mourning

The discovery has left the community reeling, with residents grappling with the grim reality of what transpired in their neighborhood.

Ongoing Support and Resources

The Terrell Police Department continues to assure the public that there is no ongoing threat. As the investigation unfolds, community leaders and support services are encouraged to be vigilant and provide assistance to those affected by this tragedy. The Terrell community will likely come together in the days ahead to support one another during this difficult time.