ROSSER, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's OFfice is offering a $1,000 reward for information in a burglary at the Post Office in Rosser on Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, the post office building was burglarized on Monday, December 28, 2020, by unknown individuals.
The $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the those involved in the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (469) 376-4500.