TERRELL, Texas — Three Terrell High School students remain detained tonight in connection with the death of one of their classmates who was fatally shot at his home early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release issued by the Terrell Police Department this morning, two male juveniles, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old, were both detained by officers yesterday afternoon. After being magistrated and interviewed, both young men were charged with robbery in connection with the case.
A short while later, an arrest warrant was issued for a 16-year-old juvenile male who was subsequently apprehended, without incident, at approximately 10 p.m, last night in the 100 block of Lovers Lane in Terrell.
“Juvenile names are not being released in compliance with state law,” the release read.
The 16-year-old juvenile has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Joshua Brantley of Terrell.
Brantley, a THS freshman and Terrell Public Library volunteer, was found deceased when authorities arrived in the 400 block of Greenwood Street at approximately 1:27 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call for “shots fired."
Found in the backyard, Brantley sustained multiple fatal gunshot wounds to both the chest and head according to sources close to the investigation. While life-saving measures had been attempted, they were unsuccessful, according to police.
The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and speculation. The Police department’s timeline has not been made public as of press time. A request for a copy of the arrest warrant affidavit and probable cause submitted by inForney.com was denied today, as it pertains to a juvenile family case.
All three juveniles are expected to appear before a Kaufman County judge for a detention hearing on Friday according to authorities. The outcome of that hearing will determine whether the juveniles will remain in custody or returned to their guardians as they wait for their next court appearance and eventual disposition.
For the juvenile charged with murder, the Kaufman County District Attorney’s office will ultimately determine whether they will ask a judge for the suspect to be charged as a juvenile or adult, according to those familiar with the process.
Sources close to the investigation tell inForney.com that the murder suspect is not cooperating with investigators and requested an attorney shortly after being detained last night.
The maximum sentence for murder for a juvenile is 40 years, however if a judge determines the suspect should stand trial as an adult, the maximum punishment is life in prison.
Alternatively, if the suspect remains in the juvenile system, the state could seek a determinative sentence, wherein after serving time as a juvenile he could be released or transferred to the Texas Department of Corrections to complete the sentence after a transfer release hearing before a judge.
The Texas Rangers assisted the Terrell Police Department in the investigation and subsequent arrests.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist the Brantley family with funeral and unforeseen expenses. Those wishing to donate, can do so by clicking HERE.
This is a developing story.
Have a story or news tip we need to hear about? Email us at news@inforney.com 24 hours a day.