FORNEY, Texas — Two alleged porch pirates were arrested on narcotics charges on Monday night in Forney.
According to a press release from the Forney Police Department, officers were on proactive patrol when they observed a vehicle matching the description of one used during a porch piracy, or the theft of packages or property from another person's porch, incident earlier in the day.
At approximately 8:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, described as a green Kia Soul, and, upon a search of the vehicle, located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
38-year-old Victoria Mendoza of Garland, Texas, and 47-year-old Daniel Sias of Dallas, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance under one gram, a state-jail felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
"Sias admitted to stealing property from porches; however, no stolen property was recovered in the vehicle," read a statement from the Forney Police Department. "The Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate this case, and additional charges are likely."
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 564-7607. Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly eligible for a cash reward by reporting tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.