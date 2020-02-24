MESQUITE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety, on behalf of the Mesquite Police Department, has issued an AMBER Alert for 8-month-old Nyla Crockett, abducted out of Mesquite, Texas.
30-year-old Chernario Crockett was listed as a suspect on the alert issued Monday night.
Nyla Crockett was last seen in the 4800 block of North Galloway Avenue in Mesquite, Texas, around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020. She is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes.
Chernario Crockett is described as a black female, 5'6", 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black or brown boots.
Anyone with information on the Crockett's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 216-6241.