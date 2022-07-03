GARLAND, Texas — On July 2, just after 8:30 p.m., Garland Police responded to the 3200 Block of West Buckingham Road to a concern for welfare.
On scene, officers spoke with a witness who observed 17-year-old Yadhira Monserrat Medina being dragged into a White Ford or GM pickup truck with tan or silver trim against her will. The witness recognized the suspect as Yadhira’s ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado.
The vehicle then left the area, driven by a third person, traveling westbound on Buckingham Road.
Yadhira Medina is a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 150 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair with brown eyes, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and carrying a black backpack.
David Maldonado is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’07”, around 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Detectives within Youth Crimes are actively investigating this incident as a kidnapping and have reason to believe Yadhira is in danger.
Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting Garland PD by activating an Amber Alert.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Yadhira or David, they are asked to call 9-1-1 or 972-485-4840.