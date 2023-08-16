TERRELL, Texas [Updated throughout] — A Terrell High School junior was shot and killed Wednesday morning near the high school, according to the district.
The incident occurred Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 8:12 a.m. near the intersection of Trailview Drive and Town North Drive — just east of Terrell High School.
The Terrell Police Department had responded to a male subject laying unresponsive in a yard. The victim, who police later identified as 17-year-old Damaria Jackson, was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman, Texas, where he was pronounced deceased.
"This was not an active threat and direct communication between the TISD staff, TISD Police and Terrell Police quickly determined there was no threat in safety to the campus or the students," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department.
The area around the shooting incident had been taped off by police while they continued to investigate, process, and canvass for leads or witnesses Wednesday.
Terrell police say investigators have taken one person of interest into custody on an unrelated charge and a second suspect has developed. Since then, they have announced an arrest of a 16-year-old who has been charged with murder, though they didn't specify if it was the earlier detained person of interest of the second suspect.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation," stated the department.
"All Terrell High School students and staff are safe and due to the distance of the incident, the school continued with - and will continue with - a normal instructional day," read a statement from Terrell ISD. The district believes the victim to be a student at the high school.
Out of an abundance of caution, the district said, additional Terrell ISD Police Department officers were placed at the Terrell High School campus throughout the day.
The district has also made counselors available to students and staff.
This is a developing story.