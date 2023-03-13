ATHENS, Texas — An Athens woman was arrested and charged in the slaying of her 4-year-old son, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 6:14 a.m., on Monday, March 13, 2023, the Athens Police Department received a 911 call from a residence at 312 Mitchell Street in Athens, Texas.
The female caller told police she feared her daughter, identified by police as Athens-resident Monica Figueroa, had hurt her son.
"When officers arrived at the residence, they located Figueroa," read a statement from the sheriff's office. "Officers entered the residence with emergency medical personnel and found the deceased child inside the door, partially covered with a blanket."
Athens police obtained a search warrant to further search the residence and the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force was called to assist.
Police say initial investigation indicates the child was killed with an "edged weapon."
The body of the child, identified as Grayson Hurt, was transported to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, Texas, for an autopsy.
The Henderson County District Attorney's Office, the Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services were also called to assist in the investigation.
Figueroa is currently awaiting arraignment at the Henderson County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation.