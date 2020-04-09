COMBINE, Texas — A Combine man was arrested overnight following an altercation with a Combine police officer, a multi-agency manhunt, and striking a Seagoville police officer.
Around 11:20 p.m., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, a Combine Police Department officer encountered a "known violent felon," identified by police as 27-year-old Eddie Daryl Martinez of Combine, Texas, in the 500 block of East Malloy Bridge Road.
"Prior to any other officer’s arrival, the Combine PD Officer had an altercation with the fugitive," read a statement from the Seagoville Police Department. "A taser deployment was unsuccessful in incapacitating the fugitive, and he was able to evade into a heavily-wooded area."
Mulitiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene in an effort to locate Martinez — including the Seagoville Police Department, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, a Mesquite Police Department K9, and deputies with the Dallas County and Kaufman County sheriff's offices.
The DPS helicopter located Martinez in a body of water attempting to hide near a steep embankment.
"He was not compliant with officer’s commands to surrender," continued the statement from the Seagoville Police Department. "One Combine PD and one Seagoville PD officer were forced to enter the water to capture the fugitive."
"In their attempt to detain him, the fugitive intentionally assaulted a Seagoville PD Officer by striking him in the face with a closed fist."
Martinez was subsequently apprehended by the two officers, evaluated at the scene by EMS, and taken into custody by the Combine Police Department. This morning, he was transported to the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on charges for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing, assault on a public servant, and evading arrest or detention. His bonds were set at $1,001,500.
The Seagoville police officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital, according to the department.