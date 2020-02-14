KAUFMAN, Texas — A police chase of an alleged armed carjacking suspect out of Dallas ended in Kaufman County on Friday morning.
Police say the armed carjacking suspect fled east on U.S. Highway 175 into Kaufman County, through Crandall, and into the downtown Kaufman area before returning westbound on U.S. Highway 175.
The chase ended without further incident on U.S. Highway 175 near Farm-to-Market (FM) 1390 with the suspect's surrender.
Police say there were no injuries of crashes related to the pursuit.