KEMP, Texas — On Wednesday, members of the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force and Kaufman County Sheriff's Office investigators raided a suspected methamphetamine conversion lab in the Kemp area — arresting one and seizing nearly $500,000 in methamphetamine, $50,000 in cash, and manufacturing components.
The DEA HIDTA Group 3 Task Force, of which the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is a member, had been investigating a drug trafficking operation which ultimately led to a residence in the 400 block of Arcadia Lane in Kemp, Texas.
There, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, the DEA and Kaufman County Sheriff's Office executed a federal search warrant and apprehended a Hispanic male who was later placed into the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service. A second Hispanic male fled from the residence and evaded capture.
"Investigators have been working diligently to locate and identify this individual; we do not believe him to be a threat to the public and feel confident he has left the area," read a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in regard to the suspect who absconded from the search area.
Investigators located 182 pounds of methamphetamine inside the residence which, according to police, had an estimated street value of $473,000.
Additionally, investigators located over $50,000 in U.S. currency and other manufacturing components used in the production and distribution of illegal narcotics.
"The house is believed to be a conversion lab, where narcotics are prepared and packaged for distribution," stated the sheriff's office.
"Wednesday morning was a success, and I’m happy with the outcome," stated Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers. "KCSO is fortunate to be a part of this task force because large operations such as this one often go beyond the borders of Kaufman County; the resources and capabilities of the task force increase our opportunities for success. Today’s operation is proof this can and does happen in small towns everywhere, and it takes working with agencies like the DEA to disrupt the distribution of this garbage in our communities.”
The name of the arrested individual was not released Friday as he was awaiting his initial appearance in federal court.