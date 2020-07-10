POETRY, TEXAS — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a wreck between a vehicle and a motorcycle this morning on FM 986 north of Terrell in the Poetry community.
According to DPS Spokesman Sgt. Kyle Bradford, a motorcyclist was rear ended by a driver of a white Chevy Equinox in the southbound lane of FM 986 near the intersection of FM 1565 at approximately 10:55 a.m. Friday morning.
Both drivers were transported via Careflite helicopter to Baylor Medical Center of Dallas with nonlife-threatening injuries Bradford tells inForney.com
“Thankfully, there were no fatalities,” Sgt. Bradford said.
DPS says the cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time and no other details were available for release