TERRELL, Texas — Five people were arrested and heroin, meth, and suspected GHB were seized during a narcotics search warrant execution in the Terrell-area on Thursday afternoon.
On the afternoon of April 15, 2021, the Terrell Police Department SWAT Team, accompanied by Terrell Police Department Narcotics Unit investigators, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of County Road 319 just north of the Terrell city limits.
Upon arrival, officers detained seven individuals at the residence.
According to Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom, officers seized heroin, methamphetamine, and suspected Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, a Schedule I controlled substance also known as GHB, from the residence.
55-year-old Donald Ashby and 31-year-old Alex Green were arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to four grams and less than 200.
55-year-old Anna Green was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less then one gram.
62-year-old Charles Windfield was arrested on a parole violation warrant and 33-year-old Patrick Beckett was arrested on class C warrants our of the Terrell Police Department.
Booking and bond information was not available, as of press.