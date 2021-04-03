FORNEY, Texas — A Forney family is seeking answer's in their son's death after his body was discovered in Dallas early Friday morning.
According to a flier being circulated by family and friends, 17-year-old Demajai Oliver was picked up by a man at his Forney home around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Oliver's last known communication, according to family, was at 9:50 p.m. that night.
Around 1 a.m., on Friday, April 2, 2021, Oliver's body was discovered in Dallas on Highway 183 near Interstate Highway 35.
A request for additional information has been made with the Dallas Police Department.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Dallas Police Department Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608, by email at ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com, of Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-8477.