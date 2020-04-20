FORNEY, Texas — A Forney man is among two suspects sought on capital murder warrants by the Mesquite Police Department in connection with a fatal shooting on Friday, April 17, 2020.
At approximately 1 p.m., on Friday, the Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to assist the Mesquite Fire Department call in the 4400 block of North Galloway Avenue where a man, identified by police as 23-year-old Tyler Anderson, had been shot while sitting in his vehicle.
Anderson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Based on the subsequent investigation, Mesquite police say they obtained capital murder warrants for the arrests of 20-year-old Jalynn Turner of Forney, Texas, and 21-year-old Bernard Cooper of Mesquite, Texas.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Turner and Cooper are asked to contact Mesquite Police Department Investigator D. Chasney at (972) 216-6252.
Additionally, tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (877) 373-TIPS (8477) and, if their information leads to an arrest and indictment, may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.