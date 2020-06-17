FORNEY, Texas — A Forney man was booked on three felony charges and a misdemeanor in connection with a domestic disturbance turned police standoff last Wednesday.
41-year-old Michael Maxam was arrested and charged with interfering with an emergency request for assistance, a misdemeanor with a $3,500 bond; burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony with a $100,000 bond; assault a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation, a second-degree felony with a $50,000 bond; and assault causes bodily injury to a family member, a state-jail felony with a $7,500 bond.
Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson says all of the felony charges were enhanced due to the emergency declaration currently issued in Kaufman County.
Last Wednesday, police had responded to a domestic disturbance, which subsequently turned to a standoff, in the 2000 block of Cobbelstone Trail in the Windmill Farms neighborhood just outside of the city limits of Forney.
Law enforcement personnel from the Precinct 2 Constable's Office, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the Forney Police Department, the Terrell Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
Maxam was eventually taken into custody, airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, and later transferred to the Garland Behavioral Unit. Upon his release there, Maxam was taken into custody and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on the charges where he remains held on bond.