FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying an alleged check fraud suspect.
"This subject used stolen financial account information to deposit fraudulent checks and then made large withdrawals against the victim’s account," read a statement from the Forney Police Department on Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Forney Police Department Detective Klosterman at (972) 564-7663.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.