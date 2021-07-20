FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is seeking the public's assistance identifying a person and vehicle in connection with a criminal investigation.
The department released images on their social media yesterday depicting a man and a four-door vehicle.
Anyone with information on the above pictured individual or vehicle is asked to contact Forney Police Department Detective Mark Inmon at (469)504-5201 or minmon@forneytx.gov.
Information can also be sent anonymously through the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/.