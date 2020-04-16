FORNEY, Texas — 21-year-old Jacob Zamora is behind bars after allegedly striking a man with his vehicle during an altercation in Forney early Tuesday morning that subsequently led to a brief police chase into Dallas County.
Police say Zamora was allegedly involved in an altercation with an adult male in the 500 block of Clemson Lane and, while he was leaving, drove towards and struck the male with his vehicle.
A short time later, Forney police officers located Zamora's vehicle traveling on south of Farm-to-Market (FM) 740, approaching Interstate Highway 20, Forney Police Department Chief Micah Lunt tells inForney.com.
"As Zamora got onto westbound I20, officers initiated a traffic stop but Zamora accelerated," he said. "Zamora yielded a short time later and was ultimately taken into custody without incident."
Zamora was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony. He is being held on bonds of $50,000 and $7,500, respectively.