FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying an individual, the department stated on Facebook late Wednesday.
No other details were provided in their post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Forney Police Department Det. Klosterman @ 972-564-7663 or email him jklosterman@forneytx.gov.
You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=695& or 1-877-847-7522 and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.