FORNEY, Texas — On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 5:25 PM, the Forney Police Department Communications Center received calls of a shooting in the 800 block of US Hwy 80 at Murphy's Gas Station.
Additional calls were also received of a shooting victim located at 120 E US Hwy 80 at Xpress Travel. Forney Officers arrived at both locations and determined the incidents were connected.
Officers located a black male, 49 years of age, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to an area hospital for his injuries where he is listed in critical condition.
Officers detained a Hispanic male at the Murphy's Gas Station for questioning. It is believed this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Forney Police Department.