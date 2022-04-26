FORNEY, Texas — On Monday, April 25th, 2022, shortly after midnight, Forney Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Broad Street after several calls of reported sounds of gunfire.
Forney Dispatch received additional calls from the area of unknown persons knocking on doors, refusing to identify themselves. Arriving officers did not locate suspicious persons or observe any signs of forced entry.
At approximately 00:57 am, Forney Dispatch received additional calls to the same area describing a suspicious vehicle. Sounds of additional gun shots were reported.
While officers were responding to the location, they observed a vehicle rapidly leaving the area heading eastbound on Broad Street. The vehicle was blacked out, not having headlights turned on. Officers activated emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle failed to yield and continued eastbound.
The suspect vehicle turned onto southbound FM 548, reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph. A failed attempt to make a turn onto Gateway Blvd. by the suspect driver resulted in the vehicle leaving the roadway and wrecking into a ditch.
Three occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Two occupants remaining were detained by officers. One occupant sustained injuries from the accident and was released by officers to be transported by CareFlite EMS to Dallas Regional Medical Center. The other occupant was questioned and released.
It was later discovered in the 500 block of Broad Street, a vehicle parked in front was damaged, and next door, the parked vehicle in the driveway and the residence were damaged by gun shots. No injuries were reported from the either of the residence occupants.
This is currently an active investigation.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-552-6297. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.