ITALY, Texas — A Forney woman was arrested and charged with three counts of capital murder after police say she stabbed her five children at an Ellis County home on Friday.
According to police, a Texas Child Protective Services investigator conducted a visit at a home in the 300 block of Harris Street in Italy, Texas, after learning the woman, identified by police as 25-year-old Shamaiya Hall of Forney, Texas, was conducting an unsupervised visit with her children who had previously been removed from her custody by the state.
"During that visit, the CPS Investigator made the decision to remove the children from the home," read a statement from the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 4 p.m., that same CPS investigator called 911 for assistance. Upon arrival by the Italy Police Department at 4:05 p.m., officers discovered five critically injured children.
Three of the children were declared deceased at the residence — a 6-year-old male and 5-year-old twins, one male and one female. The two other children, ages 4 and 13 months, were seriously wounded and transported to a area hospitals for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.
Hall was arrested and booked into the Ellis County Jail where she was arraigned on $2 million bonds on each of the capital murder charges. Records indicate she is a resident of Forney, Texas.
The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas Rangers Division.
According to WFAA, Hall had previously been arrested for stabbing her sister's boyfriend in 2017 and her twin sister, Troyshaye Hall, was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of her own 7-year-old daughter in June 2021.