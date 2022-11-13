HEARTLAND, Texas — A Heartland resident was shot during a home invasion in broad daylight on Sunday, November 13, 2022, and police continue to search for two alleged suspects.
At approximately 1:32 p.m., the Crandall Police Department and Kaufman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in the 4100 block of Dragonfly Court in reference to a shooting.
There, police say the victim and witnesses advised two unknown black males forced entry into their residence and shot the victim.
"The victim was able to escape the residence after getting shot and the two suspects exited the residence and left the scene in a grey or silver suv with no plates," Crandall Police Department Chief Forrest Frierson tells inForney.com. "At this time the motive is unknown."
The victim, reportedly shot in the back, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Crandall Police Department detectives and a Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene unit are still processing the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing, Frierson says.
This is a developing story.