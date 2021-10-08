HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson County jailer was arrested today on charges for allegedly violating an inmate's civil rights, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse announced.
42-year-old Timothy Grosskopf turned himself into the Henderson County Sheriff's Office this morning after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with official oppression for allegedly violating an inmate's civil rights while he was at work.
“Immediately after learning of the incident, we suspended Grosskopf, conducted an investigation, and determined a crime had been committed,” Hillhouse stated. “The investigation continues, and updates will be provided as needed.”