HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson County jailer has been arrested after an investigation into sexual misconduct with an inmate, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
According to Hillhouse, investigators were investigating contraband in the jail and learned of the sexual misconduct.
The jailer, identified as 58-year-old Mary Williams Trahern of Mabank, Texas, was arrested and charged with violations of civil rights of a person in custody. She was arrested earlier today, booked on the charge, and released after posting a $10,000 bond.
Trahern had been a jailer at the Henderson County Jail for approximately three years and was terminated at the time of her arrest, according to Hillhouse.