TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell Police Department K-9 sniffed out 23 pounds of promethazine hydrochloride, hydrocodone, and marijuana during a traffic stop yesterday — netting one arrest on narcotics and firearms charges.
At approximately 4:12 p.m., a Terell Police Department K-9 officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Nissan Altima on eastbound Interstate Highway 20 at mile marker 498.
"During the course of the investigation, the officer had gained reasonable suspicion to believe the driver of the vehicle was involve din criminal activity," stated the Terrell Police Department of the traffic stop.
"The officer deployed his canine for an 'open air' sniff of the exterior of the vehicle," continued the statement. "Upon doing so, the officer's canine alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle."
During a "probable cause search" of the vehicle, the police officer discovered 23 pounds of promethazine hydrochloride, a small amount of marijuana, hydrocodone, and a Glock handgun with two extended magazines.
Promethazine hydrochloride is medically used as, among other things, a sedative or to treat allergies and motion sickness. Used illegally, it can be mixed with other narcotics to form various street drugs such as "sizzurp" and "drank."
Police say the driver, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Donaldson, was traveling from Dallas, Texas, to Jackson, Mississippi.
Donaldson was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 greater than or equal to four grams and less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 less than 28 grams, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Police estimate the street value of the promethazine hydrochloride at $23,000.
Donaldson is being held at the Kaufman County Jail on bonds totaling $106,000.