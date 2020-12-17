KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is seeking an unknown person for questioning in connection with a recent burglary.
"Does anyone know this person?" read a statement from the Kaufman Police Department. "This subject is wanted for questioning related to a burglary of a residence that occurred on December 13, 2020."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman Police Department Sergeant C. Leftwich at (469) 376-4500 or (972) 932-3094. Additionally, tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.