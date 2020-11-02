KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is actively investigating the overnight burglary of the Kaufman Pharmacy, Kaufman Police Department Chief Dana Whitaker confirms to inForney.com.
Whitaker says the building, located at 105 North Shannon, sustained some damage when it was burglarized overnight and a number of pharmaceutical narcotics were stolen.
Whitaker says the investigation remains very active as investigators continue reviewing evidence and possible surveillance footage.
The pharmacy is located across State Highway 243 from the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.