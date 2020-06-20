KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is investigating numerous shooting scenes Saturday night after area residents described several shooters firing indiscriminately at vehicles and homes as dozens of children and their families were outside for a child's birthday party.
Area residents tell inForney.com they were outside for a 7-year-old's birthday party, with several bounce houses and dozens of children, in the area of East Hickory Street and Edgar Street on the city's northeast side. They say at least three possible shooters opened fire at the corner of the street and began shooting indiscriminately as they moved down the street.
Several vehicles and homes were struck by gunfire — spanning at least five scenes, according to police.
A 10-year-old child sustained superficial glass-related injuries when a truck they were sitting in was struck by gunfire, their mother told inForney.com.
Police confirm several people have been detained but have not confirmed if they are suspected in the shooting or if they face charges at this time.
A request for additional information has been made with the Kaufman Police Department.
There had been no word on injuries, other than to the child's glass-related injuries, as of press time.
This is a developing story.