KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying an alleged porch pirate and the driver of a vehicle seen on home video stealing a package from a resident's front porch.
"We are sharing this to inform our community and ask you for any information about this or any other crimes," stated the department.
Anyone with information is asked to Sergeant T. Black with the Kaufman Police Department at (972) 932-3094.
Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Kaufman County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-877-847-7522.