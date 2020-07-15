KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is seeking Jerry Lee Norvell Jr. on an aggravated robbery warrant, the department announced yesterday.
The first-degree aggravated robbery warrant for Norvell,a white male with a last known address in Seagoville, Texas, was issued yesterday, according to county records, for an incident on June 16, 2020.
Anyone with information on Norvell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department's dispatch at (469) 376-4500 (Dispatch) or Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 932-3094. Additionally, tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip through the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers (877) 847-7522.