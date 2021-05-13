KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is seeking an unknown person who allegedly stole a victim's wallet from a local restaurant in March, according to a release from the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers today.
On Friday, March 12, 2021, the Kaufman Police Department responded to a theft investigation at the Jack in the Box located at 1904 South Washington in Kaufman. There, police say the above-pictured person was observed stealing another customer's wallet and fleeing the location on foot.
Anyone with information regarding this case, or knows of the person pictured above, is asked to call the Kaufman Police Department at (972) 932-3094 or Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS-KCC (1-877-847-7522).
Kaufman Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 to anyone who anonymously provides information, through Crime Stoppers, that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) who committed this crime. If you have information and would prefer to remain anonymous, please call or text 877-TIPS-KCC or send a tip via the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers website. www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.