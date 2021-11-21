KAUFMAN, Texas — Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night that left one man dead, and another in custody on charges of manslaughter.
According to authorities, KCSO responded to a 911 call on County Road 136 in the College Mound community just before midnight on Saturday due to a reported shooting.
According to officials, witnesses told investigators that a firearm was discharged accidentally during a card game.
One male, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released as of press time.
Following a short pursuit, investigators arrested Guadalupe Orzonea Pena, 55, and charged him with manslaughter and evading arrest in connection with the incident.
Pena was booked into the Kaufman County jail Sunday morning where he is expected to be arraigned and bond set Monday morning.
The investigation will be ongoing according to KCSO.
This is a developing story.