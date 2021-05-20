COMBINE, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying to unknown male subjects who allegedly stole lumber from a Combine-area job site last week.
On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 9:32 p.m., the complainant received notification from a deployed camera at his job site in the 300 block of North Farm-to-Market (FM) 1389 in the Combine area.
The video notification captured a male, driving a red Ford F-150, in the act of loading lumber from the job site into the pickup truck, according to police.
The complainant drove to the job site and confronted two male subject who, in turn, entered the F-150 and fled the location. The complainant gave chase and lost sight of the F-150 in the Seagoville area, stated the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Sexton at (972) 932-9791. Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by submitting tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.