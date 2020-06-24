MABANK, Texas — Two Mabank parents have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of their9-month-old child who was later determined in a toxicology report to have had a lethal dose of Oxymorphone and Oxycodone in her blood system, the Mabank Police Department announced today.
At approximately noon, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the Mabank Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of 11th Street in Mabank on reports of a deceased person. There, police discovered the 9-month-old female child laying on the floor deceased.
The child's body was transported to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science at Dallas for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
A toxicology analysis test report came back from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science on June 16, 2020, which determined the victim had a lethal dose of Oxymorphone and Oxycodone in her blood system, according to the Mabank Police Department.
Mabank Police Department Investigator Billy Snell confirmed, at the time of the initial call in April, the child's parents, identified as Tony Louis Guerra and Davina Day Rogers, were in custody and possession of the child at the time of her death.
"Investigator Snell believes that Tony Louis Guerra and Davina Day Rogers intentionally and or knowingly caused the victim seriously bodily injury that resulted in the victims’ death," read a statement from the department.
On Monday, Snell presented arrest warrant affidavits to Kaufman County's 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair who, in turn, granted arrest warrants for Guerra and Rogers.
Both were arrested earlier today, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, and charged with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual, a first-degree felony. They are being held at the Kaufman County Jail on $500,000 bonds.
Booking photos for Guerra and Rogers were not available at the time of press but will be updated when made available.