SEVEN POINTS, Texas — A Mabank teen was arrested and charged in connection with the aggravated robbery of the Scotties Exxon in Seven Points.
On June 6, 2021, at approximately 4:17 a.m., the Seven Points Police Department received a call from the Scotties Exxon, located at 101 South Seven Points Drive, also known as State Highway 274, stating the gas station had just been robbed at gunpoint.
"Officers were immediately dispatched and arrived within 3 minutes of the call," read a statement from the department on Monday.
No injuries were reported in the robbery and no shots were fired.
Police obtained and released a photo from the video surveillance from the gas station, posted it to social media, and received positive identification of the suspect from a citizen, according to the department.
17-year-old Evan Hood was arrested later that day around 4 p.m.
"A vehicle, the gun used, as well as all monies stolen were recovered by officers," stated the department.
Hood, who has a Mabank address, according to Henderson County jail records, has been charged with aggravated robbery. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.