MABANK, Texas — A Mabank woman has been charged with murder for allegedly beating a man to death during a domestic disturbance earlier today.
AT approximately 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, April 9, 2020, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a woman hitting and kicking a man on Henderson Lane in the Payne Springs area of Henderson County.
There, deputies located a deceased male.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Judy Gordan Brown of Mabank, Texas, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the man's death.
Henderson County 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the property.
The deceased man, who has not been identified, was sent to American Forensics in Dallas, Texas, for an autopsy.
Police have not said what the relationship was between Brown and the victim or what led to the incident.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains ongoing.