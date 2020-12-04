FORNEY, Texas — A man is in custody Friday morning after fleeing a Forney-area domestic disturbance, leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit, and ramming a police vehicle, according to police.
During a brief vehicle pursuit with the suspect, Constable Jason Johnson tells inForney.com the suspect rammed a deputy constable's vehicle, causing them to wreck out. The suspect then fled on foot and hid in an area with vacant lots.
With assistance from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and deployment of their drone unit, Johnson says the suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident at approximately 10:45 a.m.
Nearby North Forney High School, Brown Middle School, and Smith and Blackburn Elementary Schools were placed on a brief secure lockout as a precautionary measure, according to the Forney Independent School District.
This is a developing story. inForney.com is awaiting additional details on the incident.