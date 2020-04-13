MABANK, Texas — 25-year-old Ryan Keith Taylor has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with what police described as an "unprovoked" stabbing incident in Mabank last week.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m., on Thursday, April 9, 2020, on McAnally Drive in Mabank, Texas.
There, the 25-year-old female victim reported to police she was asleep on a recliner inside the residence when she awoke to Taylor stabbing her — a third person in the residence came to the victim's assistance to fight off Taylor, who was a guest in the home.
"...this incident was determined to be unprovoked assault," stated the department.
Taylor fled from the residence on foot and, upon a search of the area, discovered Taylor hiding in the corner of a closed business nearby. He was taken into custody and transported to an area emergency room for treatment of minor injuries.
Taylor was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on a Mabank Police Department charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.