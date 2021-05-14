FORNEY, Texas — A 34-year-old man charged with the murder of a Forney teen has been captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Tennessee, Dallas Police Department detectives confirmed to inForney.com by phone moments ago.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 17-year-old Demajai Oliver of Forney, Texas, was pushed from a moving vehicle and then struck by a semi-trailer truck in the 8200 block of John Carpenter Freeway in Dallas, Texas. Dallas police say Oliver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Through the course of the investigation, it was determine that Oliver was the victim of a homicide," stated the Dallas Police Department.
On Monday, April 12, 2021, 34-year-old Demario Montague was arrested on a robbery warrant and questioned by Dallas Police Department detectives as a person of interest in Oliver's homicide. Dallas police say they began tracking Montague during this time.
During the investigation, Dallas police also determined they had probable cause to charge Montague with sexual assault of a child in an unrelated case. He was arrested and released on bond on that charge on May 6, 2021. Investigators say a murder warrant was issued that same day.
Detectives learned Montague fled to Tennessee and made contact with the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Montague in the 1900 block of Canterbury Court in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Montague has since been booked into the Shelby County Jail on the murder warrant in connection with Oliver's death.
“The U.S. Marshals Service is proud of our nationwide communication and teamwork that enables us to locate and apprehended violent fugitives,” stated Marshal Tyreece Miller, of the arrest.