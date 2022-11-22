FORNEY, Texas — A young man is facing multiple charges for evading arrest and possession of narcotics after leading police on a multi-city, high-speed pursuit on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, November 21, 2022, around 1 p.m., a Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office deputy observed a vehicle bearing a registered agent paper tag that was not properly secured. The deputy checked the paper tag numbers and discovered the tags were fraudulent.
"Due to recent events in the Dallas metroplex with fatal crash that killed an officer and the abundance of fake fraudulent paper tags in the Kaufman County northwest section a crack down in paper tags was initiated this week," read a statement from Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the U.S. Highway 80 service road at Pinson Road and, instead of stopping for the deputy, the suspect vehicle accelerated in an attempt to evade the deputy.
The suspect vehicle fled through multiple cities including Sunnyvale, Mesquite, Garland, Dallas, and Rowlett.
The suspect eventually bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot in a north Dallas neighborhood — scaling fences with Precinct 2 K9 Officer Tina and Officer Aaron Ross close behind.
A short time later, the suspect climbed on top of a vehicle and surrendered to K9 Tina and Officer Ross.
"We would like to thank Sunnyvale PD, Mesquite PD, Garland PD, Dallas PD, Rowlett PD, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Dept, Dallas County Sheriff’s Dept, and DPS Troopers and Helicopter pilot for assisting in the pursuit," stated Johnson. "With the combined efforts of all the agencies involved the subject was apprehended after a lengthy pursuit."
The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Emmanuel Arop Makue Bol. He was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2.
Johnson says fentanyl, marijuana, and ecstasy were discovered in the Mercedes in which Bol fled.
"Recently we have discovered that majority of fraudulent paper tags that are being used are an attempt to hide stolen vehicles, vehicles used in other criminal offenses, and driven by individuals who try to cheat the system," stated Johnson. "We will continue this strong enforcement of paper tags to ensure that vehicles are in compliance and to reduce criminal activity in the Kaufman County area."